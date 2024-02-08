Swifties are betting big on the Kansas City Chiefs

© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
With the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl, Kansas sports bettors — and Taylor Swift fans — are wagering millions of dollars on the team to win. But that doesn't necessarily mean money for the state of Kansas. Plus: Kansas City's legendary "Sodfather" won't be working this Super Bowl, for the first time ever.

Sports bettors in Kansas are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second year in a row. And Taylor Swift fans appear to be getting in on the action. But Kansas is likely going to make less money than usual if the Chiefs win. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen and editor Stephen Koranda discuss how the big game could lead to a small payout for Kansas.

Kansas City groundskeeping legend George Toma made a big splash at last year’s Super Bowl, but the field conditions in Arizona made headlines in all the wrong ways. This year, in Las Vegas, the NFL wants to avoid a repeat of those turf woes. As Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, Toma isn’t on the scene to monitor it — for the first time ever.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Jodi Fortino
More than ever, education lies at the intersection of equity, housing, funding, and other diverse issues facing Kansas City’s students, families and teachers. As KCUR’s education reporter, I’ll break down the policies driving these issues in schools and report what’s happening in our region's classrooms. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
