Swifties are betting big on the Kansas City Chiefs

Sports bettors in Kansas are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second year in a row. And Taylor Swift fans appear to be getting in on the action. But Kansas is likely going to make less money than usual if the Chiefs win. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen and editor Stephen Koranda discuss how the big game could lead to a small payout for Kansas.

Kansas City groundskeeping legend George Toma made a big splash at last year’s Super Bowl, but the field conditions in Arizona made headlines in all the wrong ways. This year, in Las Vegas, the NFL wants to avoid a repeat of those turf woes. As Greg Echlin reports for KCUR, Toma isn’t on the scene to monitor it — for the first time ever.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate