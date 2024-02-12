© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Chiefs win another Super Bowl!

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published February 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
The Kansas City Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title in five years, and are the first back-to-back NFL champions in almost 20 years.

The Kansas City Live area in the Power and Light District was packed from early Sunday morning on with face-painted, noisemaker-wielding, “Let’sGoChiefs”-chanting fans. After the victory, celebrations broke out across the city and the sound of fireworks filled the streets.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by C.J. Janovy.

