Kansas City Today

How to talk to kids about the Chiefs parade shooting

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Tragic events, like the mass shooting outside of Union Station, often leave adults at a loss for words — and can be equally tough for kids, even if they might not know how to express it. How can parents and other adults guide those conversations?

Mass shootings and other tragic events often mire witnesses in anxiety and post-traumatic stress — but even people who aren't there can feel the effects. Up to Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Amanda Davis, director of therapy services for Saint Luke's Crittenton Children's Center, about how to talk to children about Wednesday's mass shooting at Union Station.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
