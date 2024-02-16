How to talk to kids about the Chiefs parade shooting

Mass shootings and other tragic events often mire witnesses in anxiety and post-traumatic stress — but even people who aren't there can feel the effects. Up to Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Amanda Davis, director of therapy services for Saint Luke's Crittenton Children's Center, about how to talk to children about Wednesday's mass shooting at Union Station.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.