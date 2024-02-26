© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The Royals have a serious stadium resistance to deal with

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Royals are pushing forward with a new stadium, but labor groups are still waiting for a contract for affordable housing and livable wages. The Crossroads, where more than a dozen businesses would get demolished, wants promises of its own. If the team doesn't reach a deal soon, it may see serious opposition to a critical vote in April.

Last week, the Royals finalized a proposal to build a new stadium in the Crossroads District. Jackson County residents are set to vote on April 2 on a 3/8th cent sales sales tax extension to help fund the new stadium.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates to discuss the Royal's stadium plan and the response from business owners and labor groups.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today CrossroadsKansas City RoyalsKauffman StadiumRoyals stadium proposalorganized laborsales tax
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now