The Royals have a serious stadium resistance to deal with

Last week, the Royals finalized a proposal to build a new stadium in the Crossroads District. Jackson County residents are set to vote on April 2 on a 3/8th cent sales sales tax extension to help fund the new stadium.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates to discuss the Royal's stadium plan and the response from business owners and labor groups.

