On your mark, get set, pancakes!

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Pancake Day Races in the southwest Kansas town of Liberal. Racers don aprons, skirts and headscarves to run with a frying pan and a single pancake. The Kansas News Service's Calen Moore explains why the community keeps this international tradition alive.

Kansas City is a pretty "nice" place. But comedy writer and Midwest native Mia Mercado is wary of the adjective. KCUR's Anna Kniggendorf spoke with Mercado about what it means to be "Midwestern nice."

