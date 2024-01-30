Johnson County buried a time capsule in 1951. Now it's finally been opened

The Johnson County Museum will be opening a new exhibit called “Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule," which runs from Feb. 3 - May 4, 2024.

The show explores the contents of a recently-discovered time capsule that was placed in the cornerstone of the old Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe in 1951 by local government officials.

Andrew Gustafson, the museum's curator of interpretation, says the box’s contents — including photographs, newspapers and letters — offer a glimpse into mid-century suburban life.

“One of the big themes is growth and change in the county and the post-war era,” Gustafson told KCUR’s Up To Date. “This was the era of white flight, redlining is happening in town in Kansas City and cities across the U.S., so people are moving into the county.”

