Your landlord probably isn't local

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST
In Kansas City's increasingly tight housing market, large investors continue to buy up homes in the area and convert them into rental properties. It forces prospective local homebuyers to compete against out-of-state corporations.

A 2023 regional study found nearly a quarter of single-family homes in the Kansas City region were rentals, and individuals or corporations with 10 or more properties own nearly 20% of those rentals.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Mili Mansaray, who covers housing and labor for The Kansas City Beacon, to discuss her reporting on the impact of large investors on the region's housing market.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
