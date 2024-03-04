Your landlord probably isn't local

A 2023 regional study found nearly a quarter of single-family homes in the Kansas City region were rentals, and individuals or corporations with 10 or more properties own nearly 20% of those rentals.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Mili Mansaray, who covers housing and labor for The Kansas City Beacon, to discuss her reporting on the impact of large investors on the region's housing market.

