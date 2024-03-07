Kansas teens in foster care could soon pick their own legal families

Kansas teens in foster care could soon have a say in their legal relationships if a bill currently under consideration in the Kansas legislature is passed. The SOUL Family Legal Permanency Option would let teens pick the adults that help support and make decisions for them — without forcing them to give up their legal relationships with their parents.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Rachel Marsh, CEO of Children's Alliance of Kansas, and Yusef Presley, former foster youth and advocate for SOUL, to discuss the program.

