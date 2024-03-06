Kansas teens in foster care could soon pick their own legal families

Kansas teens in foster care could soon have a say in their legal relationships if a bill currently under consideration in the Kansas legislature is passed.

The SOUL Family program aims to address challenges of foster teens and create networks of support as they transition into adulthood. The program would let teens pick the adults that help support and make decisions for them— without forcing them to give up their legal relationships with their parents.

"It's good for youth, it's good for families, and it's just good all around," said Yusef Presley, who grew up in the foster system and now advocates for the SOUL Family program in Kansas. "I understand that it really takes a village to get where you want to go in life."

The SOUL Family bill advanced out of the House in February; a hearing is set in the Senate Committee on Public Health and Welfare tomorrow.

