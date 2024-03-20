© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Chiefs parade shooting survivors feel forgotten

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published March 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas family remembers Valentine’s Day as the beginning of panic attacks, life-altering trauma and waking to nightmares of gunfire. Thrown into the spotlight by the mass shooting, they wonder how they will recover. Plus: Four Kansas pharmacy owners are taking on the prescription drug industry.

On the day of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, Jason Barton drove 50 miles from Osawatomie, Kansas, to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, with his wife Bridget, her 13-year-old daughter Gabriella and Gabriella’s school friend. When they finally arrived home that night, they cleaned blood from Gabriella’s sneakers and found a bullet in Bridget’s backpack.

Although the Bartons aren’t included in the official victim numbers, they were traumatized, physically and emotionally, and pain permeates their lives. Bram Sable-Smith and Peggy Lowe report for KFF Health News and KCUR.

After years of frustration with mega companies, four Kansas pharmacists are working to change the pharmacy benefit manager trade from the inside out — by creating their own, different kind of pharmacy benefit manager called Oread Rx. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga has this story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
