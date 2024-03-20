Chiefs parade shooting survivors feel forgotten

On the day of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, Jason Barton drove 50 miles from Osawatomie, Kansas, to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, with his wife Bridget, her 13-year-old daughter Gabriella and Gabriella’s school friend. When they finally arrived home that night, they cleaned blood from Gabriella’s sneakers and found a bullet in Bridget’s backpack.

Although the Bartons aren’t included in the official victim numbers, they were traumatized, physically and emotionally, and pain permeates their lives. Bram Sable-Smith and Peggy Lowe report for KFF Health News and KCUR.

After years of frustration with mega companies, four Kansas pharmacists are working to change the pharmacy benefit manager trade from the inside out — by creating their own, different kind of pharmacy benefit manager called Oread Rx. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga has this story.

