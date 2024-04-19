© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Be kind, rewind: How Missouri became the cassette capital

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Cassette tapes have made a comeback in recent years, and one company in Missouri is at the center of this growing trend.

Audio cassettes are experiencing a revival. And one family-owned company in Springfield, Missouri, has become the unlikely capital of this resurgence. From the Podcast A People’s History of Kansas City — Suzanne Hogan tells how this old analog format is getting new love.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today SpringfieldMissourihistoryPeople's History Kansas City Missouri history
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now