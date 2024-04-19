Be kind, rewind: How Missouri became the cassette capital

Cassette tapes have made a comeback in recent years, and one company in Missouri is at the center of this growing trend.

Audio cassettes are experiencing a revival. And one family-owned company in Springfield, Missouri, has become the unlikely capital of this resurgence. From the Podcast A People’s History of Kansas City — Suzanne Hogan tells how this old analog format is getting new love.

