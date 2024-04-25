Rising on the riverfront

On Monday, Port KC and the Kansas City Current revealed renderings showing planned development around CPKC Stadium. The three-phase project will take 10 years and cost $800 million.

So what is planned for the new development? Housing, shopping, dining, and more will line the Berkley Riverfront north of downtown.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Jon Stephens, CEO and president of Port KC, to discuss the project.

