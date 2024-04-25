© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Rising on the riverfront

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Port KC and the Kansas City Current women's soccer team unveiled renderings this week for a new neighborhood next to CPKC Stadium, along Berkley Riverfront.

On Monday, Port KC and the Kansas City Current revealed renderings showing planned development around CPKC Stadium. The three-phase project will take 10 years and cost $800 million.

So what is planned for the new development? Housing, shopping, dining, and more will line the Berkley Riverfront north of downtown.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Jon Stephens, CEO and president of Port KC, to discuss the project.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Berkley RiverfrontPort KCpedestriansKC Current
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now