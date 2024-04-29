Kansas City's free bus fares aren't free

Kansas City Council unanimously approved $71 million to fund the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, which ensures bus and paratransit rides will remain free until the contract expires next April. In the meantime, City Manager Brian Platt has been instructed to examine the costs and benefits of "zero-fare" compared to "functional free fare." Details are scarce.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Sunrise Movement KC organizer Mahreen Ansari, 6th District Council member Johnathan Duncan, and KCATA's Chief Mobility and Strategy Officer Tyler Means about the costs and benefits of continuing free bus service in Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.