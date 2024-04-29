© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's free bus fares aren't free

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Kansas City's buses will remain free to ride after City Council renewed its annual contract with the Transportation Authority. The agency still faces a $26 million budget shortfall, threatening bus service for future years unless something changes.

Kansas City Council unanimously approved $71 million to fund the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, which ensures bus and paratransit rides will remain free until the contract expires next April. In the meantime, City Manager Brian Platt has been instructed to examine the costs and benefits of "zero-fare" compared to "functional free fare." Details are scarce.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Sunrise Movement KC organizer Mahreen Ansari, 6th District Council member Johnathan Duncan, and KCATA's Chief Mobility and Strategy Officer Tyler Means about the costs and benefits of continuing free bus service in Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Sunrise Movement KCKansas City CouncilkcataKansas City Area Transportation Authorityzero farefunctional free fare
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
