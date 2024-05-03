A Cinco de Mayo tradition on the basketball court

For seven decades, Kansas City’s Latino men’s basketball tournament has connected the region’s Hispanic diaspora. Meet coaches and players who use sport to keep kids out of trouble, create community and broaden horizons.

Also, Schwan’s, often associated with yellow trucks, ice cream treats and customer service, recently changed its name and stopped deliveries in many states. How the changes affect the company’s place in the food industry.

Latino men's basketball has been a Westside tradition since the 1950s. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports on a Cinco De Mayo tournament in the Kansas City neighborhood that honors a former youth coach and raises money for local Latino sports.

The company Schwan’s has been delivering frozen food to households since 1952. Its signature yellow trucks and friendly delivery people are especially beloved by their customers in the Midwest. But Schwan’s Home Delivery has since changed its name to “Yelloh” and cut staff and delivery centers. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert explores the company’s legacy and future.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.