Kansas City Today

A Cinco de Mayo tradition on the basketball court

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 3, 2024 at 8:02 AM CDT
For seven decades, Kansas City’s Latino men’s basketball tournament has connected the region’s Hispanic diaspora. Meet coaches and players who use sport to keep kids out of trouble, create community and broaden horizons.
Also, Schwan’s, often associated with yellow trucks, ice cream treats and customer service, recently changed its name and stopped deliveries in many states. How the changes affect the company’s place in the food industry.

Latino men's basketball has been a Westside tradition since the 1950s. KCUR’s Lawrence Brooks IV reports on a Cinco De Mayo tournament in the Kansas City neighborhood that honors a former youth coach and raises money for local Latino sports.

The company Schwan’s has been delivering frozen food to households since 1952. Its signature yellow trucks and friendly delivery people are especially beloved by their customers in the Midwest. But Schwan’s Home Delivery has since changed its name to “Yelloh” and cut staff and delivery centers. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert explores the company’s legacy and future.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Latinoshispanicbasketballcommunityurban communityrural food desertsfood desertsRural EconomyHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
