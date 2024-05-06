Missouri voters will weigh in again on KCPD funding

Missouri voters must weigh in again on a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to increase its minimum funding of the police department, after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled last week that the language on the original measure was so inaccurate it misled voters.

In November 2022, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to increase the share of its general revenue it allocates to the KCPD every year from 20% to 25%.

Last Tuesday, in response to a lawsuit filed by Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, the Missouri Supreme Court found that the language on the original measure was so inaccurate that it cast doubt on the fairness of the election. The court ordered a new statewide vote on the question for Nov. 5, 2024, and issued its own ballot title and fiscal summary.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Celisa Calacal, who has been covering the story, to discuss the Supreme Court's finding, and how changing the measure's language could impact the outcome after a revote.

