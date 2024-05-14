© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Living with bullets from the Chiefs parade shooting

By Madeline Fox,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
It's been three months since the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead. As part of a series called "The Injured," KCUR checked in with some of the gunshot survivors who are still living with bullets inside them.

KCUR’s Peggy Lowe reports that medical guidelines aren’t exactly clear about what to do with the bullets.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Chiefs parade shootinggun violenceshootingKansas City Chiefshealth caremedical decisionsinjuries
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
