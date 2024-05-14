Living with bullets from the Chiefs parade shooting

It's been three months since the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead. As part of a series called "The Injured," KCUR checked in with some of the gunshot survivors who are still living with bullets inside them.

KCUR’s Peggy Lowe reports that medical guidelines aren’t exactly clear about what to do with the bullets.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

