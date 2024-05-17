© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The women behind Brown v. Board of Education

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published May 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The 1954 landmark Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education marks its 70th anniversary today. While lead plaintiff Oliver Brown is the most well-known figure in the desegregation case, there were 12 Black women alongside him. Plus: A small Kansas college is trying something unique to recruit Black baseball players.

Lead plaintiff Oliver Brown is the most well-known figure in the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which declared that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. But there were others alongside him in Topeka. For KMUW, Carla Eckels reports on the "Women of Brown" on the landmark case's 70th anniversary.

Not all high school baseball players get the chance to pursue their sport in college. For minority students, the opportunity is even smaller, making it hard for them to stay connected to the game after college, too. But Greg Echlin reports for KCUR on one tiny institution in Overland Park making a deliberate effort to change that with local kids.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
