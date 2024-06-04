© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas foster teens now get to choose their own families

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas will be the first state to let foster teens pick a family without losing foster care benefits. Plus: A number of Midwestern states, including Kansas and Missouri, introduced legislation this year that would give rights to embryos and fetuses.

Hundreds of foster children in Kansas face aging out of the state’s care at 18 without a family or a safety net, leading to issues like homelessness. A new Kansas law aims to help by letting teen foster children choose a relative or a close friend to serve as their permanent custodian. Dylan Lysen with the Kansas News Service has more.

Thirteen states across the U.S., including much of the Midwest, introduced bills this year that could give some rights usually associated with people to embryos and fetuses. None passed, but people in the fertility world are concerned that lawmakers will try again and what that means for reproductive rights. Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs reports for the Midwest Newsroom that some Midwesterners worry about how this could affect their reproductive choices.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags
Kansas City Today IVFReproductive rightsMidwestKansas LegislatureMissouri legislatureabortionfoster careKansas City Kansas (KCK)Midwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
