Kansas foster teens now get to choose their own families

Hundreds of foster children in Kansas face aging out of the state’s care at 18 without a family or a safety net, leading to issues like homelessness. A new Kansas law aims to help by letting teen foster children choose a relative or a close friend to serve as their permanent custodian. Dylan Lysen with the Kansas News Service has more.

Thirteen states across the U.S., including much of the Midwest, introduced bills this year that could give some rights usually associated with people to embryos and fetuses. None passed, but people in the fertility world are concerned that lawmakers will try again and what that means for reproductive rights. Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs reports for the Midwest Newsroom that some Midwesterners worry about how this could affect their reproductive choices.

