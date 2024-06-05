© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Can Kansas lawmakers agree on a tax cut plan?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas lawmakers will soon return for a special session to try to reach a tax-cutting agreement with Gov. Laura Kelly. Plus: Solar power is the fastest growing source of electricity in the U.S., but some new solar installations are taking land once used to grow food. Researchers are looking for ways to do both.

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka on June 18 for a special session on tax cuts as the state sits with billions of dollars in the bank. Kelly, a Democrat, is calling the special session after rejecting three different bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature that would have cut state income and property taxes. Daniel Caudill with the Kansas News Service reports that Kelly supports cuts, but says she wants lawmakers to pass a bill that’s less costly for the state.

America needs more renewable energy, and of course it needs food. Those two demands are on a collision course over farmland. Solar power is the fastest growing source of renewable power, but solar farms can take land out of crop production.
For Harvest Public Media, KCUR's Frank Morris reports a growing field of study is searching for ways to get calories and kilowatts off the same land.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas LegislatureLaura KellyIncome Taxesproperty taxesSpecial SessionKansas City Kansas (KCK)solarHarvest Public MediaagrivoltaicsHarvest Sharefarming
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now