Missouri is still fighting for nuclear vets to get compensation

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act has expired, but Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and other Congress members are still fighting to expand it. Plus: Precision agriculture is supposed to help growers be more efficient with what and how they farm, but it's still years away from fulfilling its promise.

An effort to get federal funding for sick Missourians living or working near nuclear waste hit a major roadblock Friday. St. Louis Public Radio’s Abby Llorico spoke with Senior environmental reporter Kate Grumke about the expiration of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

Precision agriculture has promised to revolutionize farming since the mid-1990s. The idea is to give growers more granular data about their operations and new technology to put that information to use. Some of this has come to pass: farmers have more sophisticated equipment and hard data on how their operations perform. But as Harvest Public Media contributor Eric Schmid reports, some of the loftiest promises of precision ag are still out of reach.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

