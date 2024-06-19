The heroic adventures of Alvin Brooks

Alvin Brooks’ life has become the stuff of legend around Kansas City. Now, a new film by Academy Award-winner Kevin Wilmott details it for the big screen.

Brooks is the civil servant of Kansas City. A former police officer, then police commissioner, educator, civil rights leader and the founder of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, Brooks has dedicated his life to improving the lives of Kansas Citians.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Academy Award-winning filmmaker and University of Kansas professor Kevin Wilmott about his latest documentary, “The Heroic True-Life Adventures of Alvin Brooks.”

