Michael Stern says goodbye to the Kansas City Symphony

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
After 19 seasons, outgoing Kansas City Symphony music director Michael Stern conducted his final concert over the weekend. Plus: One local opera company is bringing the show to residents of local retirement communities.

Michael Stern has stepped down as music director of the Kansas City Symphony after 19 seasons, with Matthias Pintscher taking over at the start of the 2024-25 season. Dan Margolies and Classical KC spoke with the outgoing maestro about the people and places in Kansas City that will remain important to him.

Getting all dressed up and going to the opera is a privilege that many get to enjoy — but not everyone. For KCUR sister station Classical KC, Laura Fotovich reports on the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, a company that lets local retirement community residents enjoy the show at home.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today classical musicclassicaloperaMichael SternClassical KCretirementsenior citizens
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
