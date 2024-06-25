Michael Stern says goodbye to the Kansas City Symphony

After 19 seasons, outgoing Kansas City Symphony music director Michael Stern conducted his final concert over the weekend. Plus: One local opera company is bringing the show to residents of local retirement communities.

Michael Stern has stepped down as music director of the Kansas City Symphony after 19 seasons, with Matthias Pintscher taking over at the start of the 2024-25 season. Dan Margolies and Classical KC spoke with the outgoing maestro about the people and places in Kansas City that will remain important to him.

Getting all dressed up and going to the opera is a privilege that many get to enjoy — but not everyone. For KCUR sister station Classical KC, Laura Fotovich reports on the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, a company that lets local retirement community residents enjoy the show at home.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.