Helping unhoused Kansas Citians in 100-degree heat

Kansas City’s extreme temperatures have many community members sheltering inside in the air conditioning. But how is the city's unhoused population coping with the heat? Plus: Get the top headlines from around Kansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service recently recorded highs in the triple digits, with a heat index reaching 110 degrees. While many people are choosing to stay inside to avoid these extreme temperatures, Kansas City’s unhoused population are having difficulty finding relief.

Jonathan Roberts, chief operating officer of non-profit ReStart, shared with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the work their outreach teams are doing this summer.

