Kansas City Today

Helping unhoused Kansas Citians in 100-degree heat

By Luke X. Martin,
Byron J. LoveCelia Morton
Published June 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City’s extreme temperatures have many community members sheltering inside in the air conditioning. But how is the city's unhoused population coping with the heat? Plus: Get the top headlines from around Kansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service recently recorded highs in the triple digits, with a heat index reaching 110 degrees. While many people are choosing to stay inside to avoid these extreme temperatures, Kansas City’s unhoused population are having difficulty finding relief.

Jonathan Roberts, chief operating officer of non-profit ReStart, shared with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the work their outreach teams are doing this summer.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin It is produced by Byron Love, Celia Morton and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
