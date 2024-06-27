© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The cost of surviving Kansas City's mass shooting

By Luke X. Martin,
Byron J. LoveCelia Morton
Published June 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Some of the 24 people injured during Kansas City's Super Bowl parade in February have had to resort to credit cards to stay afloat financially, while they wait for promised donations to be delivered. The latest in KCUR’s series “The Injured” looks at the high cost of surviving a mass shooting.

Four months after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, the cost of surviving is hitting hard for gunshot victims. Expenses like medical bills, missed work, and out-of-pocket costs are overwhelming the survivors and their families. Many are waiting for a promised payout, but in the meantime they’re racking up debt.

For the KCUR and KFF Health News series “The Injured,” Peggy Lowe and Bram Sable-Smith report it can be expensive to survive a mass shooting.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin. It is produced by Byron Love, Celia Morton and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Chiefs parade shootingKansas City Chiefsgun violenceGuns & Americamedical debt
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
See stories by Luke X. Martin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
See stories by Celia Morton
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now