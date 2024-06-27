The cost of surviving Kansas City's mass shooting

Some of the 24 people injured during Kansas City's Super Bowl parade in February have had to resort to credit cards to stay afloat financially, while they wait for promised donations to be delivered. The latest in KCUR’s series “The Injured” looks at the high cost of surviving a mass shooting.

Four months after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, the cost of surviving is hitting hard for gunshot victims. Expenses like medical bills, missed work, and out-of-pocket costs are overwhelming the survivors and their families. Many are waiting for a promised payout, but in the meantime they’re racking up debt.

For the KCUR and KFF Health News series “The Injured,” Peggy Lowe and Bram Sable-Smith report it can be expensive to survive a mass shooting.

