Meet the regulars of Clinton's Soda Fountain

Clinton’s Soda Fountain in Independence, Missouri, is beloved by regulars and tourists alike for its homestyle ice cream and its connection to former President Harry Truman. Plus: Looking back on when a group of Kansas counties tried to secede and form their own state called West Kansas.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangouts and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates spent time with ice cream lovers at Clinton’s Soda Fountain on the historic Independence Square.The shop opened in 1988 in the same building where President Harry Truman worked at a former soda fountain when he was a kid.

More than 30 years ago, a group of southwest Kansas counties tried to secede and form their own state called West Kansas. It’s largely forgotten now, but the divide between east and west Kansas remains today. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service tells us what happened with the plans for the 51st state.

