It's a new era for the Country Club Plaza

Kansas City's Country Club Plaza is under new ownership, more than a year after its previous owners defaulted on loan payments. The new Dallas-based management group has some big and expensive plans to revitalize the struggling shopping district.

In this conversation from KCUR's Up To Date, Brian Ellison spoke with HP Village President Ray Washburn about how the out-of-state group plans to revitalize the struggling shopping district.

