Who will fill Greg Razer's seat?

Missouri State Senator Greg Razer isn't seeking another term, which leaves his Kansas City seat up for grabs. We’ll meet the two Democrats vying to represent the 7th District.

The August 6 primary election will likely be highly consequential for the heavily Democratic area. Missouri state Rep. Patty Lewis and Pat Contreras will compete to face Republican Joey LaSalle in November. Brian Ellison spoke with both candidates on KCUR's Up To Date.

