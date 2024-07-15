© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Who will fill Greg Razer's seat?

By Brian Ellison,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Missouri State Senator Greg Razer isn't seeking another term, which leaves his Kansas City seat up for grabs. We’ll meet the two Democrats vying to represent the 7th District.

The August 6 primary election will likely be highly consequential for the heavily Democratic area. Missouri state Rep. Patty Lewis and Pat Contreras will compete to face Republican Joey LaSalle in November. Brian Ellison spoke with both candidates on KCUR's Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Celia Morton and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
