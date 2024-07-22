Who will be the next Jackson County Prosecutor?

Three Democrats are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for Jackson County Prosecutor, after Jean Peters Baker announced she would not run for re-election. We'll hear from two of the candidates about their stances on abortion, the death penalty and more.

Democratic candidates John Gromowsky, the Jackson County assistant prosecutor, and Melesa Johnson, Kansas City's director of public safety, met for a debate on KCUR's Up To Date. Stephanie Burton, a defense attorney, declined to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

