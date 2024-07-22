© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Who will be the next Jackson County Prosecutor?

By Luke X. Martin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Three Democrats are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for Jackson County Prosecutor, after Jean Peters Baker announced she would not run for re-election. We'll hear from two of the candidates about their stances on abortion, the death penalty and more.

Democratic candidates John Gromowsky, the Jackson County assistant prosecutor, and Melesa Johnson, Kansas City's director of public safety, met for a debate on KCUR's Up To Date. Stephanie Burton, a defense attorney, declined to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Luke Martin It is produced by Byron Love, Celia Morton and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Missouri elections 2024Jackson County Prosecutor's OfficeJackson County
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
See stories by Luke X. Martin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now