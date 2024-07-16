© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Jackson County Prosecutor primary debate: Democrats John Gromowsky and Melesa Johnson

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Democrats Melesa Johnson and John Gromowsky, candidates running to be the next Jackson County prosecutor, joined KCUR's Up To Date ahead of the primary election.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Democrats Melesa Johnson and John Gromowsky, candidates running to be the next Jackson County prosecutor, joined KCUR's Up To Date ahead of the primary election.

Three Democrats are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for Jackson County Prosecutor, after Jean Peters Baker announced she would not run for re-election. John Gromowsky and Melesa Johnson joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss issues facing the office.

The primary election on August 6 will determine which of three Democrats will face off in November against Republican Tracey Chappell in the race to become the next Jackson County Prosecutor.

After more than a decade of serving as the county's top prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker will not seek re-election.

Jackson County Prosecutor
Three Democrats and one Republican are running in the open race for Jackson County Prosecutor. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Democratic candidates John Gromowsky, the Jackson County assistant prosecutor, and Melesa Johnson, Kansas City's director of public safety, debated the issues important to the role of county prosecutor.

Stephanie Burton, a defense attorney, declined to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyJackson County Prosecutor's OfficecrimeElectionsMissouri elections 2024
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now