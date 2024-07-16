Jackson County Prosecutor primary debate: Democrats John Gromowsky and Melesa Johnson

The primary election on August 6 will determine which of three Democrats will face off in November against Republican Tracey Chappell in the race to become the next Jackson County Prosecutor.

After more than a decade of serving as the county's top prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker will not seek re-election.

Jackson County Prosecutor Three Democrats and one Republican are running in the open race for Jackson County Prosecutor. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Democratic candidates John Gromowsky, the Jackson County assistant prosecutor, and Melesa Johnson, Kansas City's director of public safety, debated the issues important to the role of county prosecutor.

Stephanie Burton, a defense attorney, declined to participate due to scheduling conflicts.

