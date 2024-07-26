© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City, city of... accordions?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City has long been associated with barbeque, fountains and jazz music — but accordions? Meet the 90-year-old woman who is keeping the city's rich legacy alive. Plus: Kansas City journalist Ebony Reed takes an "immersive" dive into the nation's racial wealth gap in her new book.

Kansas City has a rich accordion history thanks to one nonagenarian icon who is still conducting, teaching and playing. Classical KC’s Christy L’Esperance spoke with JoAnne Cochran Sommers about turning Kansas City into an "accordion town."

Ebony Reed’s new book, “Fifteen Cents on the Dollar,” brings years of research about the racial wealth gap to life. In it, the Kansas City journalist and her co-author, Louise Story, hit the road to chronicle the lives of seven Black Americans. Reed spoke with Kansas City Public Library’s Laura Spencer about the reporting and the important distinction she draws between “wealth” and “income.”

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
