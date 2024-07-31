© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Who are the Democrats running for Missouri governor?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri state Rep. Crystal Quade and Springfield businessman Mike Hamra are both running for governor as Democrats, and although either would be the underdog in November, they could benefit from a proposed amendment to legalize abortion. Plus: Rep. Sam Graves is heavily favored to retain his seat representing Missouri’s 6th District, even as some critics say he’s lost touch with constituents.

Two Springfield Democrats are campaigning to be Missouri’s next governor: House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, and businessman Mike Hamra. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, the Democrats could get a potential boost from a proposed amendment legalizing abortion.

Congressman Sam Graves has represented Missouri’s 6th District for more than two decades. With little competition in the August primary, he’ll likely retain his seat — though some constituents say he’s disconnected. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri visited the 6th District to find out if this even matters.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer
