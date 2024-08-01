Voter fraud probe at center of Johnson County Sheriff's race

The race for the Republican nomination for Johnson County sheriff is one of the most competitive on the Kansas side of the metro. We’ll break down everything you should know ahead of the primary.

There is less than a week before primary election day. In Johnson County, Kansas, the Republican primary for sheriff has proven contentious. Controversy surrounds the incumbent, Calvin Hayden, over his years-long investigation into voter fraud, which has not resulted in any charges. The challenger, Doug Bedford, served as Hayden's undersheriff. KCUR's Up To Date guest host Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer, editor of the Johnson County Post, about the two candidates.

