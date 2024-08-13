Can Kansas City keep its schools cool enough for kids?

Kansas City Public Schools are preparing for high temperatures when students return to the classroom later this month.

The district released students early during the first week of school last August because many of its high schools didn’t have air conditioning units in all classrooms, and the existing units were struggling to keep schools cool — putting kids at risk for heatstroke and dehydration.

KCUR's Lisa Rodriguez spoke with education reporter Jodi Fortino about how Kansas City schools plan to keep students cool.

