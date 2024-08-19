© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Will Missourians legalize abortion in November?

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Advocates for abortion rights in Missouri say they are feeling cautiously optimistic about the statewide vote coming up in November.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, Missouri was one of the first states to ban abortion in nearly all circumstances. But last week, Missouri announced that there were sufficient signatures for a citizen initiative to be on this November’s ballot.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains about the potential for Amendment 3 to enshrine a right to reproductive health care — including abortion — in the Missouri Constitution.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today abortionwomen's healthReproductive rightsvotingElectionsRoe v. Wade
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
