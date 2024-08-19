Will Missourians legalize abortion in November?

Advocates for abortion rights in Missouri say they are feeling cautiously optimistic about the statewide vote coming up in November.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, Missouri was one of the first states to ban abortion in nearly all circumstances. But last week, Missouri announced that there were sufficient signatures for a citizen initiative to be on this November’s ballot.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains about the potential for Amendment 3 to enshrine a right to reproductive health care — including abortion — in the Missouri Constitution.

