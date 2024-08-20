© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A new school year for students — and teachers too

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Teenagers now average nearly five hours per day on social media — but it’s not always great for their mental health. Plus: We'll hear from a new teacher in Kansas about what she’s hoping from her first year on the job.

Going back to school can be exciting, but data shows it also coincides with a surge in mental health problems in teens. And as rates of depression and anxiety rise, Kansas health care professionals are increasingly focusing on the role social media plays. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports from Derby.

Another school year is underway in Kansas. And for some teachers, this will be their first time welcoming students and taking charge of a classroom. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service talked with a first-year teacher in Wichita who’s feeling a little bit like the kindergartners in her class.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
