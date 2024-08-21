Missouri's minimum wage reaches the ballot

In November, voters in Missouri will have the opportunity to raise the state's minimum wage for a third time. Hear from organizers who support the ballot measure. Plus, we'll bring you headlines from around the metro.

This November, Missouri voters will weigh in on whether to raise the state's minimum wage, which they've approved twice before. It would also let the roughly one in three Missouri workers who earn minimum wage accrue up to seven sick days a year.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kay Mills, campaign strategist at Missourians for Healthy Families & Fair Wages, and Bill Thompson, a former low-wage worker who's been involved in the campaign to raise the minimum wage in Missouri.

