© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Missouri's minimum wage reaches the ballot

By Luke X. Martin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In November, voters in Missouri will have the opportunity to raise the state's minimum wage for a third time. Hear from organizers who support the ballot measure. Plus, we'll bring you headlines from around the metro.

This November, Missouri voters will weigh in on whether to raise the state's minimum wage, which they've approved twice before. It would also let the roughly one in three Missouri workers who earn minimum wage accrue up to seven sick days a year.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kay Mills, campaign strategist at Missourians for Healthy Families & Fair Wages, and Bill Thompson, a former low-wage worker who's been involved in the campaign to raise the minimum wage in Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Luke X. Martin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Missouri elections 2024minimum wageworkvoters
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
See stories by Luke X. Martin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now