Missouri voters have the chance in November to raise the minimum wage to $15

Proposition A on Missouri’s November ballot will let voters decide whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026, with cost-of-living increases in following years.

The initiative would also require employers to provide paid sick leave. If it’s passed, all employees would earn one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours they work.

Bill Thompson has been advocating for a higher state minimum wage with Stand Up KC. He told KCUR's Up To Date that a wage increase and sick leave would be “life changing" for workers.

“It would mean more food on the table, definitely. And not just in my household, but many others across the state,” Thompson said. “I've been a fast food and service worker for over 35 years, and in that time of not having sick leave or an adequate wage to pay for any type of health insurance, it's taken a personal toll on my mental and physical health.”

For someone working full time, the initiative would provide over a week of paid sick leave each year.