© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri voters have the chance in November to raise the minimum wage to $15

By Brian Ellison,
Sireen Abayazid
Published August 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Bill Thompson marches in support of paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023.
Missouri Workers Center
Bill Thompson marches in support of paid sick leave and a $15 minimum wage in Kansas City, Missouri in 2023.

A proposition to increase Missouri's minimum wage will be on the state's general election ballot in November. The initiative would also create mandated paid sick leave.

Proposition A on Missouri’s November ballot will let voters decide whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026, with cost-of-living increases in following years.

The initiative would also require employers to provide paid sick leave. If it’s passed, all employees would earn one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours they work.

Bill Thompson has been advocating for a higher state minimum wage with Stand Up KC. He told KCUR's Up To Date that a wage increase and sick leave would be “life changing" for workers.

“It would mean more food on the table, definitely. And not just in my household, but many others across the state,” Thompson said. “I've been a fast food and service worker for over 35 years, and in that time of not having sick leave or an adequate wage to pay for any type of health insurance, it's taken a personal toll on my mental and physical health.”

For someone working full time, the initiative would provide over a week of paid sick leave each year.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastminimum wageservice workersMissouri elections 2024
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Email her at sabayazid@kcur.org.
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now