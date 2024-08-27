© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri is still trying to execute Marcellus Williams

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published August 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Marcellus Williams remains on death row in Missouri after 20 years, despite evidence that he is innocent in the 1998 murder of a St. Louis woman. But a plea deal that would have saved him from the death penalty, in exchange for life in prison, was blocked by the Missouri Supreme Court.

An evidentiary hearing for Williams' innocence case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28. UMKC law professor Sean O'Brien breaks down the history of the case with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Missouri executionsExecutiondeath penaltycourtswrongful conviction
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
