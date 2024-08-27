Missouri is still trying to execute Marcellus Williams

Marcellus Williams remains on death row in Missouri after 20 years, despite evidence that he is innocent in the 1998 murder of a St. Louis woman. But a plea deal that would have saved him from the death penalty, in exchange for life in prison, was blocked by the Missouri Supreme Court.

An evidentiary hearing for Williams' innocence case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28. UMKC law professor Sean O'Brien breaks down the history of the case with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.