Kansas City's first women's sports bar

Kansas City has lots of women’s sports fans and soon, they’ll have a dedicated space to watch matches together. The Dub, the first dedicated bar for women's sports in the state of Missouri, plans to open this year around the corner from the Kansas City Public Library downtown.

It will join several other women’s sports bars that have popped up around the country since the first one, the Sports Bra in Portland, opened in 2022. KCUR’s Madeline Fox spoke to Monica Brady and her wife Rachel Glenn, the co-founders of The Dub.

