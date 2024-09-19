Missouri doesn't border Mexico, so why did it send troops there?

Over a dozen states that do not share a border with Mexico, including Missouri, have joined a Texas operation to crack down on illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Plus: Two years after he was arrested by the FBI, former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski is set to face trial soon.

Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska have deployed National Guard troops and law enforcement agents to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of Operation Lone Star. It’s an operation that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched in 2021, saying the Biden administration was not doing enough to keep undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs out of the country. Journalist Kallie Cox has been reporting on this story for the Midwest Newsroom.

Over two years after he was arrested by the FBI, Roger Golubski — the former Kansas City, Kansas police detective accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and other charges — is scheduled for a trial in December. On Up To Date, KCUR's Peggy Lowe tells Steve Kraske how some cases related to Golubski's alleged actions have already played out in court.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

