Kansas City Today

Missouri doesn't border Mexico, so why did it send troops there?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Over a dozen states that do not share a border with Mexico, including Missouri, have joined a Texas operation to crack down on illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Plus: Two years after he was arrested by the FBI, former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski is set to face trial soon.

Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska have deployed National Guard troops and law enforcement agents to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of Operation Lone Star. It’s an operation that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched in 2021, saying the Biden administration was not doing enough to keep undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs out of the country. Journalist Kallie Cox has been reporting on this story for the Midwest Newsroom.

Operation Lone Star involves National Guardsmen and law enforcement agents from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska and a dozen other states.
News
Midwest states far from U.S.-Mexico border have spent millions to send troops there
Kallie Cox

Over two years after he was arrested by the FBI, Roger Golubski — the former Kansas City, Kansas police detective accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and other charges — is scheduled for a trial in December. On Up To Date, KCUR's Peggy Lowe tells Steve Kraske how some cases related to Golubski's alleged actions have already played out in court.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today immigrationimmigrantsMigrationMidwest NewsroomKansas City Kansas (KCK)Roger GolubskiTrial
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
