Kansas City Today

Could the Kansas Board of Education shift to the right?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
November’s election will decide half the seats on the Kansas Board of Education, which oversees public schools across the state. Those races could dramatically shift the board's political and ideological balance. Plus: University of Missouri students are worried about the future of diversity programs on campus.

The race for five seats on the Kansas State Board of Education could dramatically shift the board’s political makeup, which could reshape academic standards or the way schools approach social-emotional learning. Kansas News Service education reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about the state school board races.

University of Missouri students are worried about the university’s decision to change the name of its "Welcome Black BBQ" to the "Welcome Black and Gold BBQ." The university has been shutting down diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on campus for the past year. KBIA's Evan Holden reports.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today educationKansas Board of EducationSchool Board ElectionsKansas News ServiceMizzouUniversity of Missouridiversity
