Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce

Democrat Lucas Kunce is challenging Republican incumbent Josh Hawley for U.S. Senate in Missouri. We'll hear from Kunce about his priorities, why he thinks he's the better candidate and why he won't endorse his party's candidate for president.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce says his number one priority as a senator would be to bring federal money back to Missouri. But to do that, he'll have to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley.

Kunce recently sat down with Up To Date's Steve Kraske to talk about inflation, health care, reproductive rights and more. (KCUR made multiple attempts to reach out to Hawley to join Up To Date).

