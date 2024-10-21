© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Democrat Lucas Kunce is challenging Republican incumbent Josh Hawley for U.S. Senate in Missouri. We'll hear from Kunce about his priorities, why he thinks he's the better candidate and why he won't endorse his party's candidate for president.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce says his number one priority as a senator would be to bring federal money back to Missouri. But to do that, he'll have to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley.

Kunce recently sat down with Up To Date's Steve Kraske to talk about inflation, health care, reproductive rights and more. (KCUR made multiple attempts to reach out to Hawley to join Up To Date).

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios.
