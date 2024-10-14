What Lucas Kunce would do as Missouri's U.S. Senator — and why he won't endorse Kamala Harris

Democrat Lucas Kunce is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Josh Hawley in this November's U.S. Senate race in Missouri.

Kunce says his number one priority as a senator is to bring federal money back to Missouri.

U.S. Senate: Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He's facing Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Kunce criticized Hawley for not requesting congressional spending on Missouri projects. Kunce told KCUR’s Up To Date that he wants to earmark funds for infrastructure, energy development, and manufacturing.

"The wild thing is that these guys failing to do it, like Josh Hawley, this is a nonpartisan thing that every U.S. Senator has access to if they decide to do it," Kunce said. "And you know, if you spent time in your home state, you'd realize all the opportunities and needs that we have here to put money in."

Kunce says his other prioriteis include getting big money out of politics, continuing to fund Ukraine in its war against Russia, protecting the right to unionize, and codifying abortion rights on the federal level.

Kunce backs Amendment 3, the upcoming ballot question to legalize abortion in Missouri, while Hawley has spoken out against it.

Despite aligning with Vice President Kamala Harris on many policies, Kunce says he won't be endorsing her candidacy for U.S. president. Although Hawley criticized him for not weighing in on the presidential race, Kunce said he wants to stay focused on Missouri.

"I didn't get in this race to decide who the president is going to be," Kunce told KCUR's Up To Date. "I will work with anyone from any party to deliver for Missouri and to make it so we can make our own decisions."

KCUR's Up To Date has asked Sen. Josh Hawley for an interview multiple times during this election and has not yet received a response.

