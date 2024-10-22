© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Haunted by gun violence in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Eight months after Kansas City's Super Bowl victory parade shooting, the survivors say that gun violence feels inescapable. Plus: Critics of a Missouri amendment to legalize sports betting say it won't actually fund education like supporters say it will.

Mass shootings like the one at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade can shatter a survivor’s sense of safety. Even as their physical wounds heal, they are left with the memories of the violence, and it changes the way they see the world. In this installment of KCUR's series “The Injured,” Bram Sable-Smith of KFF Health News reports on a young woman’s journey past that parade day.

Proponents of an amendment to legalize sports gambling in Missouri say the resulting tax revenue could funnel tens of millions of dollars into the state’s education department. But KBIA’s Tadeo Ruiz reports that possible loopholes in the proposal could mean the state’s classrooms see little benefit.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today gun violencegunsChiefs parade shootingKansas City Missouri (KCMO)sports gamblingeducationschool funding
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
