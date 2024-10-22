Haunted by gun violence in Kansas City

Eight months after Kansas City's Super Bowl victory parade shooting, the survivors say that gun violence feels inescapable. Plus: Critics of a Missouri amendment to legalize sports betting say it won't actually fund education like supporters say it will.

Mass shootings like the one at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade can shatter a survivor’s sense of safety. Even as their physical wounds heal, they are left with the memories of the violence, and it changes the way they see the world. In this installment of KCUR's series “The Injured,” Bram Sable-Smith of KFF Health News reports on a young woman’s journey past that parade day.

Proponents of an amendment to legalize sports gambling in Missouri say the resulting tax revenue could funnel tens of millions of dollars into the state’s education department. But KBIA’s Tadeo Ruiz reports that possible loopholes in the proposal could mean the state’s classrooms see little benefit.

