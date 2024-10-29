Josh Hawley wants the labor vote

As he runs for re-election this November, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s about-face on right to work is seen by some as a welcome shift toward pro-labor policy and by others as election year pandering.

Missouri’s trade unions have been a source of Democratic votes and financial support for decades. But trade union members are increasingly willing to give Republican candidates a chance, especially ones who hold pro-labor positions. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum explores whether this GOP outreach is part of a wider trend.

