Kansas City immigrants hurt by racist election ads

Racist and nativist rhetoric has made headlines in the 2024 election, and immigrants and refugees around Kansas City have taken notice. Plus: One of Missouri's few openly gay Republican lawmakers says his vote on transgender rights cost him his party's support — and reelection.

Anti-immigrant rhetoric has dominated much of this election cycle, and immigrants and refugees in the area are paying attention. KCUR’s Josh Marvine spoke with immigrants and the nonprofit leaders who help them integrate in Kansas City, to find out how they navigate what many consider a fraught time.

Tomorrow is the general election, but several statehouse races were settled during the primaries in August. One Missouri incumbent already knows he's not returning to Jefferson City in January. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal brings us the story of Republican Chris Sander, who lost his party's support over just one issue.

