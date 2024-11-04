© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City immigrants hurt by racist election ads

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published November 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Racist and nativist rhetoric has made headlines in the 2024 election, and immigrants and refugees around Kansas City have taken notice. Plus: One of Missouri's few openly gay Republican lawmakers says his vote on transgender rights cost him his party's support — and reelection.

Anti-immigrant rhetoric has dominated much of this election cycle, and immigrants and refugees in the area are paying attention. KCUR’s Josh Marvine spoke with immigrants and the nonprofit leaders who help them integrate in Kansas City, to find out how they navigate what many consider a fraught time.

Tomorrow is the general election, but several statehouse races were settled during the primaries in August. One Missouri incumbent already knows he's not returning to Jefferson City in January. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal brings us the story of Republican Chris Sander, who lost his party's support over just one issue.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Race and CultureElectionsimmigrationimmigrantsMissouri legislatureRepublicans
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now