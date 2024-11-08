© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas Republicans will have even more control now

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Republicans expanded their already sizable majorities in the Kansas Legislature in this week's elections, paving the way for changes on major issues like taxes and transgender rights. And in non-election news: A store recently opened in Missouri to not just sell and service typewriters, but also foster a community.

Republicans in Kansas had sweeping wins in the Statehouse, dashing hopes of Democrats who expected to gain ground. Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin and editor Stephen Koranda discuss what the results will mean for major issues like taxes and transgender rights.

Most typing is done quietly on a computer keyboard or a phone. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl reports, a couple in Rolla have opened a business they hope will build interest in a much older form of putting words on a page.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
