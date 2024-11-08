Kansas Republicans will have even more control now

Republicans expanded their already sizable majorities in the Kansas Legislature in this week's elections, paving the way for changes on major issues like taxes and transgender rights. And in non-election news: A store recently opened in Missouri to not just sell and service typewriters, but also foster a community.

Republicans in Kansas had sweeping wins in the Statehouse, dashing hopes of Democrats who expected to gain ground. Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin and editor Stephen Koranda discuss what the results will mean for major issues like taxes and transgender rights.

Most typing is done quietly on a computer keyboard or a phone. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl reports, a couple in Rolla have opened a business they hope will build interest in a much older form of putting words on a page.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.