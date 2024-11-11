Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on what's next for the city

After Republicans dominated last week's elections, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas discusses how he hopes to work with Missouri's new leaders — and President-elect Trump. Plus, he talks about the latest news on the city jail and a potential new WNBA team.

Lucas spoke with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

