No more weed tax on a weed tax on a weed tax

A Missouri appeals court ruled last week that the constitution’s “plain, unambiguous” language means cities and counties cannot stack marijuana sales taxes.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent about why this case came about, and how the ruling could impact customers.

