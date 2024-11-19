Finding help for Kansas City kids with eating disorders

Doctors who treat eating disorders in Kansas City are seeing more cases among younger people. But resources for "accepting" treatments are not meeting the demand. Plus: Wildlife in the Midwest and Great Plains are suffering from persistent drought.

If you’re a teenager on social media, you are probably bombarded by explicit and subliminal messages that make you question your appearance and think twice about what you put in your body. But as KCUR's Noah Taborda reports, there are fewer places around Kansas City where teens can find help with eating disorders.

Much of the Midwest and Great Plains has been dealing with extremely dry conditions for the past four years. It’s killed crops, lowered river levels and fueled wildfires. But the extreme weather also affects wildlife. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports drought conditions can change animal behavior and even push species out of some regions.

