Kansas City Today

Finding help for Kansas City kids with eating disorders

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Doctors who treat eating disorders in Kansas City are seeing more cases among younger people. But resources for "accepting" treatments are not meeting the demand. Plus: Wildlife in the Midwest and Great Plains are suffering from persistent drought.

If you’re a teenager on social media, you are probably bombarded by explicit and subliminal messages that make you question your appearance and think twice about what you put in your body. But as KCUR's Noah Taborda reports, there are fewer places around Kansas City where teens can find help with eating disorders.

Much of the Midwest and Great Plains has been dealing with extremely dry conditions for the past four years. It’s killed crops, lowered river levels and fueled wildfires. But the extreme weather also affects wildlife. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports drought conditions can change animal behavior and even push species out of some regions.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
